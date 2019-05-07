Conte likely to make Serie A return

Antonio Conte said it was likely he would make a return to Serie A next season.

Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte said there was a “60 per cent” chance he would be back coaching in Italy next season.

Conte, 49, has enjoyed a season out of management after being sacked by Chelsea – the club he led to the Premier League title in 2016-17 – in July last year.

But he has been linked with numerous clubs, including former side Juve, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Inter and Roma.

Conte said a return to Italy was likely, but added he wanted to take over a club competing for trophies.

“There are good chances [I’ll coach in Italy], as well as that I will coach abroad,” he told Italia 1.

“But there is also the probability of waiting. The priority is to go to a club that allows me to fight to win.”

Conte added: “[It’s a] 60 per cent probability that I stay in Italy, 30 per cent that I go abroad and 10 per cent that I wait.”

The former Italy coach led Juve to three Serie A titles and two Supercoppa Italiana triumphs during three years in charge.