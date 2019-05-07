Reports: Manchester United name their price for Real Madrid target Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly let Real Madrid know that they will have to cough up a hefty amount should they want to sign Paul Pogba in the summer.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United have slapped a £160 million pound price tag on the wantaway midfield star if he is to leave at the end of the season.

However, Real Madrid have reportedly balked at the sum as they are not willing to spend so much on one player. Zinedine Zidane has to address a number of problem positions as he seeks to rejuvenate the squad and cannot afford to set aside such a massive outlay on the Manchester United player.

‘Pogba – we’ll see what happens in summer’ – Zidane

According to the report, Real Madrid are prepared to pay up to £100 million for him – which is still a slight upgrade on the money that Manchester United procured him for from Juventus.

Paul Pogba has grown disillusioned with life at the English club and sought to seal a move to Barcelona last summer, before being told that he would not be leaving. However, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rings in the changes to overhaul an ailing squad, it looks like the French World Cup winner will not be a part of it as he constantly agitates for a move to the Spanish capital.

The fact that Manchester United have also not qualified for the Champions League next season has further convinced Pogba that his future lies elsewhere.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Paul Pogba wants out of Manchester United. It only makes sense for the club to cash in on him.