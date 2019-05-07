Reports: Barcelona identify long-term replacement for Lionel Messi; plan to sign him in 2021

Barcelona have reportedly earmarked PSG’s Kylian Mbappe as Lionel Messi’s long term replacement and will move to sign him in 2021.

This is according to a report from Diario Gol, which states that Barcelona are fully aware that Lionel Messi’s era will not last forever and that they have to plan forward for a future without him.

Initially, according to the report, Barcelona were of the mind that Neymar was Lionel Messi’s long term replacement but the Brazilian’s departure to PSG ended up dashing their hopes. They have since shifted their focus onto fellow PSG standout Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has truly come of age this season, notching up goal involvement numbers only second to Lionel Messi himself, with 36 goals and 17 assists in 41 appearances so far.

It is also worth noting that at a similar age of 20, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo had anywhere close to the numbers posted by Mbappe.

The report also states that the French World Cup winner’s current contract runs out in 2022 and that Barcelona will make a move for him a year prior, so that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi won’t have much option but to consider a sale – especially if the player refuses to sign a new contract in the face of Catalan interest.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Although Kylian Mbappe is not a similar style of player to Lionel Messi (who is?), the French youngster is undoubtedly the premier footballing talent in the world right now and has all the markings of being an all-time great.