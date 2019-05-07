Reports: Angry Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sell Manchester United star despite signing new contract

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been alarmed at Anthony Martial’s attitude in training and will reportedly look to offload him in the summer despite signing a new 5-year deal in January this year.

Anthony Martial’s lackluster warm up before the Chelsea game at Old Trafford, after he was informed he wouldn’t be in the starting eleven, rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.

And it would seem that his carefree attitude may have reared its head in training as well, as the Sun reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is furious at the French winger’s conduct of late – a notion confirmed by the fact that he was altogether left out of the squad as Manchester United travelled to Huddersfield this past weekend.

The Norwegian manager also alluded to the fact that the fans may have seen the last of a number of players in that match, after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

According to the report, Anthony Martial is one among them as Solskjaer had decided that he has to go in the summer due to his poor attitude. Manchester United’s previous manager, Jose Mourinho, was heavily criticised for trying to sell the player in his second year at the club for the same reason.

As it stands, however, no official interest has yet been expressed for the player.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; As hard as it may seem to digest for some Manchester United fans, Anthony Martial’s attitude has always been questioned and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to make the hard decision in letting him go for the good of the club.