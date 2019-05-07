Reports: Manchester City close to sealing €55 million deal for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester City are close to sealing the deal for prime Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes, reports Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano, who is widely renowned for the accuracy of his transfer news, reports that cross-town rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City have pipped Manchester United to the signing of the Portuguese midfielder.

If recent reports are to be believed, the free-scoring midfielder was lined up as a potential replacement for wantaway Paul Pogba as the Frenchman increasingly agitates for a move to Real Madrid.

However, United will have to consider other options now that City have nearly sealed the deal with Sporting CP for the player.

Fernandes, 24, has enjoyed a spectacular season which has seen him score 31 goals and provide 17 assists in 50 games so far. And with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan pushing for a Manchester City exit in the summer and David Silva getting on in years, the Portuguese midfielder would slot straight into Pep Guardiola’s offensive-minded midfield.

Manchester United, on the other hand, now have to consider other options in their bid to replace Paul Pogba as the World Cup winner edges closer to a Real Madrid move by the day. And the fact that the club have failed to qualify for the Champions League serves only to increase the probability of his exit.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Right now, Manchester City is much more of an attractive proposition than Manchester United. One could totally see Bruno Fernandes choosing the blue side over the red.