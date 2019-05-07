Reports: Manchester United open talks with Juventus over first signing of the summer

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Juventus over a potential deal for the disenchanted Paulo Dybala, who has been relegated to the sidelines since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala, 25, may have made 39 appearances for Juventus this season but his importance in the team has greatly reduced since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Often shunted out into a wider role to accomodate the Portuguese marksman, Dybala has found gametime in his preferred central position hard to come by – leading to rumours that he is looking for a way out of the club at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United is happy to offer him just that as they seek to bolster their squad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian boss has been tasked with the unenviable job of extricating the deadwood and making key additions to a decadent squad and reportedly views Paulo Dybala as a quality signing towards that end.

The report also states that Juventus, however, will not part with the player for a transfer fee lesser than 100 million euros, meaning that Ed Woodward has to stump up the cash to sign the Argentine playmaker.

Although any concrete offers have yet to be made, talks have begun between the two clubs towards a potential move for the player in the summer with Bayern Munich also keen on bringing him to the Allianz Arena.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2.5/5; Manchester United may be interested in Dybala, but it remains to be seen if Dybala is interested in playing a season – or more – in the Europa League.