Reports: PSG shortlist two high-profile managers to replace Thomas Tuchel next season

The hunt for top managers in Europe goes on, and one club appear to be very interested in securing a new manager at the helm. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen to change their fortunes next season, and reports suggest that a managerial switch could aid their revival.

PSG are looking at a couple of high-profile names to replace Thomas Tuchel next season, Corriere Dello Sport are reporting. The first name is Massimiliano Allegri from Juventus, while the other is former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Allegri has spent a considerable amount of time at Juventus, but having failed to win the Champions League with the Bianconeri, he may well consider a switch to PSG with added monetary benefits involved.

As for Conte, the Italian is a free agent at the moment, and has been linked with a number of high profile jobs, so PSG could be the best way for him to end his sabbatical and restart management.

Of course this would all be for no reason if Tuchel gets offered a new deal, but that seems unlikely considering that a constant failure to progress in Europe has crippled the Parisians when put into the context of how much money they have spent recently.