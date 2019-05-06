Reports: Manchester United eye €60million deal for Juventus star to solve defensive troubles

Manchester United are a club in a bit of trouble at the moment. The Red Devils have missed out on the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for next season, and find themselves looking for answers after a poor end to this campaign.

And the summer transfer window could come to their aid as they look towards a squad overhaul to solve their problems.

The biggest issue remains at the back with defensive lapses causing the English giants many a defeat and no clean sheets as well.

Who Stays, Who Goes at Manchester United?

Tutto Mercato are now reporting that the answer could be in the form of Juventus star Joao Cancelo. The defender was signed by the Bianconeri to solve their own issues at right back, but he could be on the move already.

United already have expressed an interest in signing a center back, but need a right back as well since Ashley Young’s time at the club nears an end.

The report suggests that a €60million offer could be forthcoming and if not enough, then Matteo Darmian may be used in an offer to get the Portuguese to Old Trafford.