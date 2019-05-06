Reports: Paris Saint Germain on the verge of signing Chelsea goalkeeper

The transfer window is just around the corner and clubs have already started to buy players for the upcoming season. Following suit with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus, PSG are also looking to complete their first deal before the window officially begins. They are reportedly on the verge of signing Chelsea goalkeeper.

According to Goal, Chelsea youngster Marcin Bulka is set to leave the Blues for Paris Saint Germain. The Poland international has been in London since 2016 and is now set to sign for the French champions on a free deal.

The report also states that the Blues did indeed try to renew Bulka’s contract. However, the Polish star chose not to put his name on the dotted line and leave on a free transfer instead.

Bulka, meanwhile, will not be the only goalkeeper Chelsea lose in the summer. Both Willy Caballero and Robert Green are coming to the end of their respective deals with the club. However, while Caballero is expected to prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge, Green is expected to depart.

Nonetheless, neither Caballero nor the other reserve goalkeepers are set to trouble Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard moved to England from Spain last summer, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. He is set to retain his spot as the number one in Chelsea goal barring any serious injury.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4.5/5; Marcin Bulka did show some promise during his pre-season tour with Chelsea. However, he was never expected to trouble either Willy Caballero or Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting spot. The signing of Robert Green pushed him further down the pecking order, with his contract finally coming to an end at Stamford Bridge.

Several reports have now confirmed that Bulka is on his way to Paris, where he is expected to play the third choice again behind Alphonse Areola and Gianluigi Buffon, for now.