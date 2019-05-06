Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo demands six summer signings at Juventus

Juventus showed off their new-found financial stability last summer when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. And the Bianconeri are set to strengthen even further in the coming summer by signing six new players.

According to Don Balon, Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded that Juventus sign six new players ahead of the 2019/20 season. The Serie A giants were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarterfinals this season and want to ensure that the same doesn’t happen again next time around.

Among those targetted are defenders, central midfielders, and attacking midfielders.

In defence, Juventus are hoping to sign Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman has been one of the standout performers in this season’s Champions League and is expected to move to Barcelona. However, the Bianconeri are hoping to pip the Blaugrana and take the youngster to Turin instead.

Meanwhile, the 2018/19 Italian champions are also targetting three new central midfielders, despite already signing Aaron Ramsey. Fan favourite Paul Pogba, Tanguy N’Dombele, and Adrien Rabiot have all been linked with a move.

Over in attacking midfield, Ronaldo has asked for two of his former colleagues – Isco and James Rodriguez. Both are currently contracted to Real Madrid but have lost their spot in the starting line up. While Isco have been involved sporadically this season, James is spending the campaign on loan at Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, some Juventus players are linked with an exit as well. Paulo Dybala, Danielle Rugani, Leonardo Spinazzola, Alex Sandro, and Douglas Costa are all reportedly on their way out.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Juventus are set to indulge heavily into the transfer market yet again. The Bianconeri are said to be looking for reinforcements in several parts of the pitch and the players mentioned before have been constantly linked with a move to Turin.

However, they will be facing tough competition for every single target on their shortlist. Nevertheless, a chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo for the Italian champions and Champions League heavyweights could tempt them to choose Juventus over the others.