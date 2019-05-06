Reports: Neymar secret PSG transfer clause leaked as La Liga giants prepare massive bid

Neymar could be headed out of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window despite joining the club only recently from Barcelona.

The Brazilian has been subject to transfer rumours lately, and Real Madrid have emerged as the front runners to sign him in the summer.

Now, that push from Real has been given a major boost as a secret clause in Neymar’s contract has been leaked to the public.

Neymar made a mistake at a “delicate moment”, says Dani Alves

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Neymar could be available for as little as £145million in the summer. That still is a lot when put into context, but the fact that PSG paid £198million to sign him from Barcelona means Madrid just might have it a bit easier.

A recent injury has kept the superstar forward out of action for much of the second half of the season, and PSG seem adamant to keep their man next season and bring the best out of him.

As for Real Madrid, their interest in Neymar, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba could manifest itself into a superstar lineup for next season.