Reports: Manchester City ahead of rivals Manchester United in race for Portuguese star

The transfer season is almost upon us. Two clubs who are ever-active during the two-month window are rivals Manchester City and Manchester United. And the pair are set to go to war again over one prolific Portuguese starlet, once the transfer window opens.

According to Goal, Manchester City are ahead of rivals Manchester United in the race for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes. The central midfielder has been highly involved in goals this season and is one of the most in-demand stars on the continent.

24-year-old Fernandes has had a hand in forty-eight goals in the Portuguese domestic league. He has himself scored on thirty-one occasions while supplying an assist on seventeen others.

Rivals Manchester United are also said to be interested in him. However, the Citizens have called in agent Jorge Mendes to act as a third party and broker a deal between the clubs.

Meanwhile, the Sporting star is expected to cost €70 million. However, Pep Guardiola and Co are hopeful of wrapping a deal up for €50 million by sending a few players in the opposite direction. Marlos Moreno, Eliaquim Mangala, Aleix Garcia, and Douglas Luiz have all been touted for the same.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; There have been rumours about David Silva’s departure from Manchester City in the past few weeks. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Citizens are linked with one of the most prolific midfielders around. Paying Sporting Club an ample fee and agreeing the terms with the player also won’t be a problem for the Manchester side, who are quickly building one of the strongest squads in the world.