Reports: Zinedine Zidane casts serious doubt over Real Madrid superstar’s future after poor performances

Real Madrid are in the process of rebuilding following an unsuccessful and rather disappointing season both domestically and in Europe.

Zinedine Zidane is back at the helm, but needs a serious overhaul if fortunes are to change for Los Blancos, and the summer transfer window looks like the perfect place to begin.

With an influx of players expected, some could be let go too, and one name has popped up as one that could be leaving soon.

AS claim that Zidane is unsure about the future of Luka Modric despite the Croat winning multiple honours with the club, and bagging the Ballon d’Or award as well last year.

What has Zinedine Zidane changed since returning to Real Madrid?

The midfielder’s form has dipped in recent times, and with age also being a factor, Zidane could look to offload one of his star names.

The report suggests that Modric does not want to leave the Bernabeu yet, but if his manager does not believe he could improve, he just might be forced out regardless.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard have all been linked with Madrid, and that could mean a move away from Luka Modric as a result.