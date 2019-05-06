Reports: Juventus shatter Barcelona transfer hopes as they launch massive bids for PSG and Ajax stars

Juventus have joined the race to sign some major transfer targets this summer, and are all in to stop the charge of Barcelona in the transfer window.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Juve have decided to make bids for certain Barca targets who seemed all but sure to be heading to the Nou Camp, until now.

The report suggests that a well-rounded plan by the Bianconeri sees them willing to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) wantaway star Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer in the summer, and use the excess funds to launch a major bid for Ajax superstar Matthijs De Ligt.

It is no secret that Barcelona have been the favourites to land De Ligt, but this new found interest from Juventus could see the Dutchman headed to Turin instead of Catalonia.

De Jong and De Ligt train ahead of Ajax’s UCL semi-final against Tottenham

If this materialises, it would be a double blow for Barcelona, as both the players have been linked with a move to the La Liga giants and were expected to seal a deal very soon. This however, certainly changes things.

The report further claims that should this plan fail, Juve would shift focus to Benfica’s Ruben Dias and Real Madrid’s World Cup winning defender Raphael Varane.