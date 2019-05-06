Reports: Manchester United finalise Juventus superstar as solution to goal scoring woes

Manchester United are in a spot of bother at the moment and are looking to the upcoming summer transfer window to solve their woes.

The Red Devils desperately need personnel, and Calcio Mercato are reporting that a solution may well have been found in the form of a Serie A superstar.

Paulo Dybala is nearing an exit from Juventus, and United are prime contenders to snap up the Argentine. The forward has been a mainstay in Turin for the past few years, but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and a demand for fresh faces has seen his influence dwindle recently.

How will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revamp Manchester United?

The report suggests that Bayern Munich are also interested in signing up the talented player, but United remain favourites considering the club’s recent woes in front of goal.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez all misfiring, Dybala may well be the perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to reinvigorate his side ahead of a new season.