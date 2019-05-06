WATCH: Eden Hazard shakes his head when begged by fan to stay at Chelsea

Eden Hazard is certainly a person of interest in the football world, and Chelsea know they need to keep their prized possession if they are to push for domestic and continental glory next season.

But it doesn’t seem like the Belgian wants to stay, as can be seen as evidence from a recent fan video of Hazard’s interaction while driving his car.

The fans in an adjacent vehicle clearly request Hazard to stay put at Chelsea, and the forward just shakes his head in denial amid heavy speculation that a move to Real Madrid could materialize in the summer.

The video might just be a prank and far from definitive, but as fans watch on in anticipation, Eden Hazard surely isn’t pledging his future at Stamford Bridge just yet.

Will Zinedine Zidane get his man? Only time will tell.