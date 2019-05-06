Reports: Zinedine Zidane targets World Cup winner as striker partner for Karim Benzema

Zinedine Zidane has identified Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann as a potential forward signing for Real Madrid, to partner fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema up front.

Griezmann, who almost moved to Barcelona last year but chose instead to stay on at Atletico Madrid, is reportedly looking out for a move away from the club again.

However, due to the failed transfer, Barcelona are not interested to pursue his signing, leaving Real Madrid free to follow up on their interest.

According to a report from Don Balon, Zinedine Zidane thinks that Antoine Griezmann would be a fine strike partner for Karim Benzema, who is coming off one of his better seasons despite Real Madrid’s overall struggles.

The report also states that Diego Simeone, who will be loath to losing Griezmann in addition to Diego Costa who is on the cusp of leaving, will fight tooth and nail to keep the player at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, there is a realistic chance that Griezmann packs his bags for the short trip over to the Bernabeu after feeling disillusioned with the project at Atletico Madrid following another unsuccessful Champions League and La Liga campaign.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2.5/5; Lot of moving parts in this deal, not least of all Atletico Madrid’s reluctance to sell to Real Madrid.