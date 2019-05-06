Reports: Former Manchester United striker emerges as shock target for Premier League rivals

Atletico Madrid legend, former Manchester United striker and current Monaco star Radamel Falcao is being, shockingly, targetted by a Premier League club who are coming between him and a move back to Spain.

Falcao has been wanting to move on from France and return to Spain after six years. However, reports have now emerged that he might as well be on his way back to England, where he spent two disappointing seasons – at Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

According to reports in Don Balon, Arsenal are interested in bringing Falcao back to the Premier League and are standing in the way of a possible move back to Spain. The report adds that Betis and Sevilla are interested in signing the 33-year-old Colombian striker while the player himself prefers a move back to Atletico.

Supposedly, Arsenal are ready to offer him weekly wages more than any other potential suitors which might change his mind. However, it remains to be seen whether Falcao decides to move back to England, where he failed previously, or not.