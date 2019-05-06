Reports: Manchester United line up 30-goal centre midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement

Thanks to his stunning season at Sporting CP, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earmarked Bruno Fernandes as the man to succeed Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, 24, has put up mind-boggling numbers for a midfielder, notching up 31 goals and 16 assists in 51 appearances for Sporting CP this season.

As a result, both Manchester clubs have expressed transfer interest in the Portuguese midfielder but with Pep Guardiola choosing to focus instead on landing Benfica starlet Joao Felix, United have been given a free route to try and lure Fernandes to Old Trafford.

According to the report by A Bola, Manchester United will have to stump up around €100 million to secure the services of the midfielder and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is completely okay with that, urging Ed Woodward to submit a concrete bid.

Solskjaer reportedly sees Fernandes as Paul Pogba’s replacement with the Frenchman likely going to Real Madrid in the summer.

The report also states that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho will ‘listen to the terms’ of the Mancunian club, should a concrete offer be forthcoming.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; If Paul Pogba does leave, it is highly probable Manchester United will move for a free-scoring midfielder like Bruno Fernandes to replace him.