Reports: PSG target €100 million worth Lionel Messi favourite from Barcelona to address problem position

PSG have identified Barcelona ‘keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Gianluigi Buffon’s replacement and are willing to splash €100 million on him in the summer.

Don Balon reports that the Paris club has targetted Lionel Messi favourite ter Stegen as the replacement for the ageing Buffon, especially after the ‘keeper’s error ridden performance against Manchester United saw them crash out of the Champions League.

However, Barcelona and Lionel Messi are adamant that ter Stegen is not for sale after the German shotstopper has distinguished himself as one of the best in the world in that position.

Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool Data Review

PSG are then expected to switch their attentions to Barcelona’s backup custodian Jasper Cillessen, who is widely tipped to leave the club after hardly getting playing time as an understudy to the German.

The report states that either way, the probability of a current Barcelona ‘keeper guarding the posts for the Ligue 1 Champions next season is quite likely.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2.5/5; Marc-Andre ter Stegen is arguably one of the first names on the Barcelona team sheet and it looks unlikely that he’d be allowed to leave. Jasper Cillessen, on the other hand, is actually quite an attainable target for PSG as he’s on the lookout for a move in the summer too.