Reports: Real Madrid line up Premier League winner as Marcelo replacement

Zinedine Zidane has identified Premier League winning Chelsea left back Marcos Alonso as Marcelo’s replacement after the Brazilian has endured a poor season at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon reports that Santiago Solari dropping Marcelo and instead opting for Sergio Reguilon as his preferred left back option is a move Zinedine Zidane increasingly sees the sense behind, as he is also not happy with the performance levels of the Brazilian.

The report claims that Marcelo has suffered from the absense of top level competition for the left back spot and has allowed his standards to drop after the trio of consecutive Champions League titles.

As a result, Zidane is in agreeance with Solari that a replacement has to be sought out for Marcelo, though his preferred option is not Sergio Reguilon. Instead, the French manager has picked out Chelsea left back Marcos Alonso – a Real Madrid youth product – as the ideal replacement.

However, as Chelsea are under a transfer embargo for the next two transfer windows unless they have it overturned and due to the impending departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, it is hard to envision a scenario where the club will relinquish another one of its key players to the Spanish giants.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Marcos Alonso may be a good fit for Real Madrid but Chelsea’s transfer embargo really makes it a tricky transfer to negotiate.