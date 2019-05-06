Reports: Real Madrid target 22-year-old Champions League star as alternative for pricey Paul Pogba

Real Madrid’s conquest of Paul Pogba, or even Christian Eriksen for that matter, is fraught with complications. Donny van de Beek’s signing however, is not.

Diario Gol reports that Florentino Perez has proposed Ajax’s Donny van de Beek as a potential attacking midfielder signing for Real Madrid in the summer owing to the fact that he can be extricated from the Dutch club for just 60 million euros.

Van de Beek reportedly fits the profile of a goalscoring midfielder that Real Madrid are in the market for, having chipped in with 16 goals and 12 assists in 54 appearances as the club is on track in its hunt for a treble this season.

Even club captain Sergio Ramos is of the mind that the young Dutch player would be a fine signing having come up against him in the Champions League Round of 16 and being impressed by his humility – something he feels would outline him as a better fit for the Real Madrid dressing room than a superstar like Paul Pogba.

However, Zinedine Zidane isn’t convinced by Van de Beek’s ability, and is said to be adamant that he wants either Paul Pogba or Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen in the attacking midfield role next season.

The potential stumbling block towards achieving that is that Manchester United aren’t keen on including either Gareth Bale or Isco in a swap deal for Paul Pogba and otherwise, their monetary demands for the World Cup winner are considered too high.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Donny van de Beek is a solid signing, and one that Real Madrid may have to turn to in the event that big money is needed to strengthen other areas of the squad.