Reports: Manchester United flop plots stunning move away to Real Madrid in the summer

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez is eyeing a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but may have to settle for the team’s less illustrious neighbours realistically speaking.

Diario Gol reports that Alexis Sanchez is touting his services to Real Madrid next summer after his disastrous spell at Old Trafford, but is being rebuked by Florentino Perez’s lack of interest in signing him.

Apart from being on massive wages that Real Madrid could ill-afford, Sanchez’s level of performances at United have thrown off the multi-time Champions League winners as potential suitors.

What is going with Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United?

However, their neighbours Atletico Madrid are interested in the player as a replacement for the likely departing Diego Costa – provided the wage situation gets sorted out.

Sanchez, who is on an obscene £500,000 per week deal (all bonusus included), is finding it hard to convince potential suitors to retain him on those wages and could only realistically leave Manchester United should the club be willing to foot part of his mammoth salary.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has undertaken a massive upheaval gig at the Mancunian club and the Chilean is touted to be one of the primary high profile casualties in the upcoming summer squad overhaul.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5: Real Madrid is not going to sign Alexis Sanchez..though Atletico Madrid may yet be interested in him provided Manchester United foot the bulk of the wage bill.