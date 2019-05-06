Reports: Real Madrid entice superstar forward with Cristiano Ronaldo’s number 7 jersey and Eden Hazard dream pairing

Real Madrid have reportedly communicated to Neymar’s father that the player will inherit Cristiano Ronaldo’s vaunted number 7 jersey at the club and play alongside Eden Hazard if he comes.

Both are prospects that should serve to entice the Brazilian to join the Spanish club, especially since Neymar himself admitted that he’d like to play alongside Eden Hazard in a recent interview.

Diario Gol reports that Florentino Perez has also intimated to the Brazilian’s father, who is also his agent, that Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey number will be reserved for the player should he choose to leave PSG.

For his part, Neymar is also disillusioned at the French club, especially since the emergence of Kylian Mbappe this season has usurped the spotlight from him.

He has a big heart – PSG’s Tuchel defends Neymar after repeated criticism

However the major sticking point between both the clubs is the price tag, with PSG demanding a whooping €300 million in transfer fees according to the report.

But while Madrid are balking at that number, there is a feeling that they would be okay with shelling out in wages what the player currently makes at the Paris club.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Neymar to Real Madrid has always been swirling around. Perhaps this is the summer it actually happens.