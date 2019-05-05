Reports: Jose Mourinho offered contract by shocking Scottish League club

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018, after a terrible start to the 2018/19 campaign. However, despite his recent poor record, the Portuguese head coach is in high demand. And now, one surprising club has put forward an offer in order to lure him in.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Jose Mourinho has received a job offer from Celtic FC. The Scottish giants are currently under the watchful eye of caretaker manager Neil Lennon, who took over midseason from Brendan Rogers. The report states that Mourinho wants to get back to winning trophies, which he can do with relative ease at Celtic.

The Bhoys recently lifted their eighth successive league title, after thrashing Aberdeen by three goals to nil. Despite that, interim manager Neil Lennon’s future remains in doubt.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho has been without a managerial job since December of 2018 after he was let go by Manchester United. However, the Portuguese football coach has made the most of his free time and appeared as a pundit for several competitions.

Nevertheless, the demand for him remains high, with Inter Milan, Paris Saint Germain, AS Roma, Bayern Munich, and several other clubs reportedly interested in appointing him as their new manager.