Reports: 7 Real Madrid players that Zinedine Zidane wants sold in the transfer window

Spanish giants Real Madrid are looking for a massive squad overhaul this summer, and manager Zidane has apparently named a list of players that he wants to be replaced, ahead of the upcoming season.

It is Don Balon that reports that Thibaut Courtois (goalkeeper), Sergio Reguilon (defender), Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente, Isco (midfielders), Mariano Diaz and Vinicius Jr. (forwards) are the seven players that are apparently not in Zidane’s plans for 2019-20.

Courtois had a hugely underwhelming season this time, as the Belgian’s errors alone resulted in a good number of defeats for the Merengues this season. The same appears for Marcos Llorente amd Sergio Reguilon, while others like Dani Ceballos, Isco, Vinicius Jr., and Mariano Diaz did not even get adequate game time to prove their worth.

With Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Luka Jovic and so on rumoured to come in, most of the above-mentioned players will no longer have a guaranteed place in the starting lineup, and that has forced Zidane to let these players leave, as per the Spanish news agency.

The biggest surprise in the list should arguably be Vinícius Jr, who was even touted to be the “next Cristiano Ronaldo” at Real Madrid. The young Brazilian, however, is yet to make an impact in the extremely competitive La Liga and the Champions League, according to Zidane.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; As mentioned above, most of these names listed in the article, will lose their place in the starting XI next season, and it is good that they look for work at other club, for both Real Madrid and the players themselves. As a result, Zidane may look to sell as many of them as he can.