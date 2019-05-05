Reports: How Alexis Sanchez’s departure could mean Paul Pogba stays at Manchester United

According to the latest reports, Manchester United are apparently ready to offload their forward Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

It is Don Balon that reports that Alexis Sanchez is no longer part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Old Trafford. The Chilean will hence look to join other clubs this summer – Atletico Madrid being the top team interested in him.

Things have not gone well for Sanchez, ever since he joined the Red Devils from Arsenal last season. The former Barcelona man is one of Manchester United’s biggest disappointments, over the course of the past couple of seasons.

Meanwhile, Sanchez’ transfer could eventually result in Paul Pogba staying at Manchester United, as per the Spanish news agency.

As we all know – based on information from various sources – Pogba is being wooed by Spanish giants Real Madrid, with the player himself interested in a move to the Spanish capital. In addition, Real Madrid have even offered Gareth Bale to the Premier League side, as an added bonus to force United to go ahead with the deal.

But with Sanchez leaving the club, around £20million or more can be freed from Manchester United’s wage budget, and the transfer can bring in some additional fee as well. Hence, as per Don Balon, United reckons that they can buy Bale from Real Madrid – even without having to part ways with Pogba.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; With Pogba interested in a move away from Manchester United, it remains unlikely that Manchester United keeps him for long. But then, the huge amount of transfer fees that come in, can help the Red Devils procure Gareth Bale, and maybe a few other key players as well.