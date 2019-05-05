Reports: Atletico Madrid target Manchester United superstar as Diego Costa replacement

According to the latest reports, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are plotting a move in the summer, for Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez.

It is Don Balon that reports that Diego Simeone, the manager of Atletico Madrid is looking to replace striker Diego Costa at the end of this season. Diego Costa’s wayward attitude have costed Los Rojiblancos on multiple occasions in the 2018-19 season, with the club eventually losing out on the title race in the La Liga.

In his last game with the club – an away league game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou – the Spaniard abused the referee and was awarded a ban of eight games. The ban ruled him out for the rest of the season.

According to the Spanish news agency, Simeone is hence looking to offload Costa from Atletico Madrid, and instead bring in Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United.

The Chilean star himself, has been going through a rough phase in his career, ever since he signed up with the Red Devils. Sanchez has not been able to impress at Manchester United, and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also apparently interested to sell him this summer.

With Solskjaer looking to sell the former Barcelona star, a return to the La Liga – albeit with Atletico Madrid this time around – seems quite possible for him, according to Don Balon.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; If Sanchez is interested in a switch to the La Liga, Atletico can be assured that the move will happen. But as of now, it appears that he is more interested to get one more chance to prove himself with the Premier League giants – and so, if United allows him to, he might end up staying.