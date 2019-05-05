Reports: Manchester United look to sign star Championship defender

Manchester United are set to reinforce key areas after suffering from yet another disappointing campaign. Central defence remains a major area of concern and the Red Devils are hoping to fix their problem with a Championship starlet.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are interested in signing Norwich City star Ben Godfrey. The centre back has been a standout performer for the Canaries this season, helping them return to the Premier League.

The report further states that club legend Rio Ferdinand has been pushing the Red Devils to move for Godfrey. The ex-Manchester United skipper mentors the youngster in his New Era agency and is also in line to be the first-ever sporting director of the Old Trafford outfit.

Meanwhile, the Manchester club would have to part ways with only £15 Million if they wish to bring Godfrey before the next season.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Ben Godfrey was a standout performer for Norwich City last season, helping the Canaries win promotion to the Premier League. The youngster could prove to be a shrewd buy for the Red Devils if they do end up making a move for him.