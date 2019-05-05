Reports: Real Madrid negotiate stunning Vinicius plus €100 million swap deal for former Barcelona superstar

Real Madrid want to sign former Barcelona man Neymar from PSG and are willing to let Vinicius go the other way to facilitate a deal with the Paris club.

Neymar is also of a mind to join the Spanish capital as he seeks to free himself from the unsuccessful project at PSG and to punish Barcelona for not taking him back last season, according to Don Balon.

However, in order to strike a deal with PSG for the Brazilian star, Real Madrid must proffer up one of their own players as part of a swap deal, the report states.

Despite being one of the lone bright sparks in a torrid season for the Spanish club, Vinicuis is the player being considered to move to PSG to facilitate a blockbuster return to Spain for Neymar.

However, PSG are demanding Vinicius plus €200 million but Florentino Perez is only agreeable for half of that, and is reportedly trying to negotiate the move for €100 million.

The report states that Vinicius being included as part of the deal as an indication that Zinedine Zidane doesn’t rate the Brazilian highly.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2.5/5; A low-ish score for now, but Neymar has indicated that he’d love to play with Eden Hazard and weirder things have happened in football. Never say never.