Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to make three key signings to help extend his dominance over Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi looks odds on to win his sixth Ballon d’Or – one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally – and wants his club to sign the players he asks for in order to keep the momentum going.

Don Balon reports that Lionel Messi is demanding that Barcelona strengthen in three key positions so that he can replicate his current exploits in the next season.

Messi has enjoyed a phenomenal individual showing this season – scoring 48 goals and setting up 22 more in just 46 appearances – powering Barcelona to the La Liga title and keeping them in the hunt for the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

In contrast, arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t replicated his own lofty performance levels, having only scored 28 goals and assisting 13 in 41 appearances for Juventus.

As a result, Messi looks odds on to add another Ballon d’Or trophy to his collection, especially if Barcelona win the treble.

The report states that the Argentine wizard doesn’t want his advantage over Ronaldo to slip by next season, and wants Barcelona to strengthen in three key areas – goalkeeper, defender and striker – to ensure that they retain their competitive edge.

He has outlined the Ajax duo of Andre Onana and Matthijs de Ligt as the goalkeeper and defender additions, and either Luka Jovic or Hirving Lozano as attacker options.

Considering, however, that Jovic is most likely headed to Real Madrid, Hirving Lozano looks to be the player Barcelona may make a move for in the summer in keeping with Messi’s wishes.