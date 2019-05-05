Reports: Zinedine Zidane gives Manchester United superstar deadline to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has sent a clear message to wantaway Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba – it’s now or never to join the club!

Zinedine Zidane is planning a squd overhaul at Real Madrid with the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba central to his plans going forward.

As a result, the French manager wants the midfielder to ditch Manchester United at the end of this season and join Real Madrid at the earliest – so much so that Sun reports of a message sent to the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

Zidane has reportedly given Pogba an ultimatum – join at the end of the season or not at all.

The French manager wants to ring in all the changes in a mega haul-over at the end of the season and wants the likes of Pogba and Hazard to sign immediately to facilitate that.

For his part, Paul Pogba has also indicated his desire privately to leave the club though the tune coming out publicly from Manchester United is that their star midfielder is not for sale.

David De Gea is another Manchester United player – and long time Real Madrid target – who has not committed his future to the club, having still not found common ground with Ed Woodward and co. on a new contract.