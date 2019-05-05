Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to buy young striker who is ‘better than Luka Jovic’

On the back of Real Madrid near-confirming the purchase of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Juventus to make a move for a player he feels is better than the Serbian striker.

Ronaldo has urged Juventus to make a move for fellow Portuguese sensation Joao Felix because he is ‘better than Luke Jovic’ according to a report by Don Balon.

Felix, just 19, has garnered the interest of all major European clubs this season with his stellar performances in front of goal, notching up 18 goals and 11 assists in just 40 appearances.

As a result, Ronaldo – who had earlier sent out an invitation to the player to come join him at Juventus – wants the club to make a move for him in a bid to outdo former club Real Madrid in the transfer market.

Ronaldo is convinced that Juventus needs strengthening to compete for the Champions League trophy next season, after they crashed out in the quarterfinals to Ajax this time around.

Felix, among others, are being weighed up as potential targets for the Italian champions as they attempt to bolster their ranks in accordance to the wishes of the talismanic Portuguese star.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; This one rumour doesn’t seem to go away and with Ronaldo’s presence there, it makes sense for the young Portuguese star to move to Juventus at the end of the season.