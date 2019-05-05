Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo demands dream strike partner to close the gap with Lionel Messi

With Lionel Messi all set to claim the Ballon d’Or after an incredible season with Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo has already started looking towards the next season to close the gap with Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese talisman wants Juventus to make a blockbuster signing in the summer window to improve their chances of winning the Champions League next season. According to reports in Don Balon, Ronaldo wants the Juventus board to make a move for Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool superstar has been in scintillating form for the second season running and leads the Premier League top-scorers chart as well. The report claims that Salah might cost Juventus something in the region of €140 million and the Egyptian would take Paulo Dybala’s place in the line-up.

The Argentine is expected to move on in the summer, or the club can include him as a bait for Liverpool to get Salah as well.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – With Liverpool challenging on all front this season, it is highly unlikely that they will let their most prized possession leave. With Sadio Mane subject of interest from Real Madrid, letting Salah move on as well would be a foolish move on the Merseysider’s part and thus this move looks unlikely.