Reports: Unwanted Real Madrid star to be part of stunning Coutinho swap deal with arch rivals Barcelona

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez could be working on a stunning switch to arch rivals Barcelona, especially if Bayern Munich decide to buy him out.

Rodriguez is well-positioned to leave Bayern Munich without his 2 year loan deal being made permanent after falling out with current coach Niko Kovac, but Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane doesn’t want him back either.

However, Don Balon reports that Bayern Munich could still buy him permanently from Real Madrid, if only so that he could be used as a makeweight in a swap deal, with Barcelona’s Coutinho going the other way.

Bayern Munich are interested in bringing disillusioned Coutinho to the Allianz Arena next season and the report states that Lionel Messi has also courted the Colombian playmaker’s presence at the Nou Camp for a number of years.

In that sense, a potential deal is a win for all parties involved as Munich and Madrid don’t have to stick it out with a player they don’t want on their books and Barcelona can get a replacement for Coutinho as well.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; While it’s true that both James Rodriguez and Coutinho are likely to be pushed out of their respective clubs next season, a Real Madrid player playing for Barcelona is not a move easily engineered.