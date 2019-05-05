Reports: Real Madrid to sell three pivotal players in order to raise funds in the transfer market

With the 2018/19 season now coming to its end, all the clubs around Europe have already started planning for the next season. And Real Madrid are no different.

Los Blancos want a complete overhaul in the summer after a dismal season and it looks like they are ready to offload some of their top players to fund the incomings in the summer transfer window.

According to reports in Don Balon, Madrid are ready to let Gareth Bale, Isco and Raphael Varane leave in the summer. The report adds that Florentino Perez has already transfer listed them and will allow them to move on if a suitable offer comes their way.

Though there are quite a few potential suitors for Varane and Isco, it’s the Welshman who is finding it hard to attract clubs who might want to sign him. Bale is nearing 30 years of age and given his record with injuries, it is only logical that clubs are not ready to shell huge amounts for him.

The sale of these three superstars will allow Real Madrid to sign the likes of Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen.