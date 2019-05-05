Reports: Real Madrid not happy with first Manchester United bid for unhappy star player

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale has been on the fringes of the club for some time now but his only way out – Manchester United – haven’t registered a bid that Florentino Perez is happy with.

Gareth Bale’s 20 million euro per year salary can be met by very few clubs the world over and Manchester United counts among them. In addition to that, the English club has been known admirers of the Welsh winger for a number of years, having tried to sign him when he left Tottenham to join Madrid.

However, Diario Gol reports that the English club has submitted a bid of just 35 million euros for the soon to be 30 year old player – a number Real Madrid president Florentino Perez isn’t happy with.

Bale reportedly doesn’t have any friends in the Real Madrid dressing room apart from fellow former Tottenham man Luka Modric and French forward Karim Benzema.

His attitude towards the team has also worsened since the return of Zinedine Zidane who, for his part, doesn’t consider the player a pivotal cog in his vision for the team going forward either.

Therefore, a sale makes sense to Florentino Perez but United’s lowball offer has given him pause before he signs off on the deal.