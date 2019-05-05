Reports: Manchester United give superstar deadline to decide on future at the club

Manchester United have had one of their worst seasons in Premier League history and things might get even worse with some of the big players on their way out of the club.

David de Gea and Paul Pogba are the two top stars of the club and there’s every chance that both of them will not be in Manchester by the end of the summer transfer window. With both their futures in doubt, the Manchester United board want a clarification soon.

According to reports in The Sun, the club has asked De Gea to clarify his situation before the end of the season. United want to find a replacement for one of the best goalkeeper in the world soon enough but that won’t be possible if the Spaniard doesn’t make his stance clear.

De Gea has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain after contract talks with Manchester United failed to take off as the United board wasn’t ready to meet his wage demands.