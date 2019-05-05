Reports: Juventus midfielder nears Real Madrid move after being rejected by Barcelona last season

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is a target of Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane, just a season after being turned down by Barcelona.

Pjanic, 29, has been a fixture in the Juventus starting line up this season, making 42 appearances so far, but may be on his way out if reports from Diario Gol are to be believed.

The Bosnian midfielder reportedly feels that his time at Juventus is up and is on the lookout for a new challenge.

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane – who’s a fan of the player – are in prime position to sign him, although their 70 million euro offer was beaten back by Juventus, who are holding out for 100 million.

There is a feeling around the deal that consensus could be reached for a price tag in the region of 90 million euros.

Serie A: Inter Milan 1-1 Juventus

Pjanic was reportedly offered to Barcelona last season for just 65 million euros, but the Blaugrana turned down the deal, instead favouring younger talent like Arthur Melo and, as it would turn out, Frenkie de Jong.

As of now, as long as Real Madrid can match Juventus’ asking price for the player, little stands in his way of joining the Spanish giants next season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Real Madrid need to invest heavily in overhauling their squad but at 29 years old, 90 million euros for Miralem Pjanic seems a little too exorbitant, even for them.