Reports: Champions League star to snub Real Madrid for Barcelona after Sergio Ramos misunderstanding

Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly keener on joining Lionel Messi at Barcelona than partnering up with Sergio Ramos at center back with Real Madrid after the duo didn’t get along when they met in the Champions League.

At least, that is the theory propounded by Diario Gol, who claim that Real Madrid are trailing Barcelona in their pursuit of the talented center back despite putting more money on the table by way of transfer fees.

The report states that Real Madrid are willing to offer 70 million euros while Barcelona aren’t even willing to put up 65 million, in hopes of persuading the Dutch international to make the Spanish capital his home from next season.

However, De Ligt has apparently informed Real Madrid that he wants to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona as values the similarities in styles of play between the clubs and the common thread that ties them both – Johann Cryuff.

De Ligt is also keen on a reunion with his teammate Frenkie de Jong.

More importantly, however, De Ligt reportedly didn’t make a great impression on Real Madrid captain and center back Sergio Ramos when the teams faced each other in the Champions League round of 16 and that is said to be a major deterrent to him joining the club in the summer.