Reports: Real Madrid veteran to be offered to Manchester United in hope of securing Paul Pogba’s signature

Real Madrid’s 32 year old shotstopper Keylor Navas will reportedly leave the club at the end of the season, with a potential move to Manchester United on the cards.

Telegraph reports that Navas’ stint at the club could be at the end with Thibaut Courtois set to continue as the club’s number one choice between the sticks next season.

His destination is touted to be the Premier League with the report suggesting that he can be used as part of a deal that sees French midfield dynamo Paul Pogba go the other way.

However, the report also states that there is a good chance Navas isn’t part of the equation as it is unclear if Manchester United are interested in him.

Navas’ fate likely hinges on David De Gea’s future at the club as well, with the Spanish shotstopper yet to sign a new contract despite being involved in protracted contract talks with United for a number of months.

There is an understanding, however, that Paul Pogba wants to join Real Madrid at the end of the season, despite Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming out to practically confirm that the World Cup winner will be an integral part of the squad in the coming campaign.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Not sure if Manchester United will think that a 32-year-old ‘keeper is a good swap option for Paul Pogba – especially because Sergio Romero can step up as their number one custodian should De Gea leave.