Groningen teenager Reis to join Barcelona – agent

Barcelona are set to sign teenage Groningen midfielder Ludovit Reis, the player’s agent has claimed.

The 18-year-old made his professional debut in 2017 and has played 27 times in the Eredivisie this season.

And agent Aleksandar Bursac says Reis is about to join Champions League semi-finalists and LaLiga champions Barca.

He is reportedly to play for Barcelona B following an €8million move.

“The clubs have made an agreement,” Bursac told Algemeen Dagblad. “This weekend or on Monday we will hear when we can fly to Barcelona to complete the transfer.

“We want the head coach [Ernesto Valverde] to see Ludovit in training, so he will get an impression of what he can do and if he is able to reach the level of Barcelona.”