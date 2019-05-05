No contact with Real Madrid over Jovic, insists Bobic

Luka Jovic has caught the eye of Europe’s biggest clubs, but Eintracht Frankfurt have denied claims a deal has been struck with Real Madrid.

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic is adamant that the club have had no contact with Real Madrid over a potential transfer for Luka Jovic.

Reports in Spain had claimed that the two clubs had agreed a €60million deal for the 21-year-old, who has scored 26 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

Bobic, who said last month that a deal with Madrid is a “real possibility”, has denied the claims, though, insisting there have been no discussions.

“There has been no contact with Real Madrid,” Bobic told ESPN FC. “For once, I don’t have to use a white lie, they really haven’t been in touch yet. I know them very well.”

The Serbia striker, whose two-year loan from Benfica became permanent in April, has also been linked with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona.

He has become a key player for the Bundesliga side this season and scored in Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League semi-final first leg against Chelsea.