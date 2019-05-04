Reports: Jose Mourinho all set for spectacular Serie A return, amid interest from European giants

As per various reports, former Manchester.United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been offered the opportunity to take the reins at Serie A club AS Roma.

If it happens, it will be Mourinho’s second term in the Italian league, having managed Inter Milan previously. Mourinho won the Treble (Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League) with the Nerazzurri in 2009-2010.

As we all know, Mourinho has been looking for a new managerial job since his unceremonious sacking from the Red Devils in December 2018. Meanwhile, he had also been serving as a football pundit with beIN Sports.

It is the L’Equipe, that reports that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is being courted by the Romans. But apparently, the Portuguese will only take up the role if Roma qualify for the Champions League 2019-20, for which they have to finish in the top-four in the ongoing Serie A.

The capital city club are currently fifth, but there are still four games to play so Roma have every chance of just making it into Europe’s greatest footballing competition, and thereby obtaining Mourinho’s approval, as per the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Mourinho himself, is interested in joining French mavericks Paris Saint Germain, but the Ligue 1 outfits are yet to approach him with offers.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; The Jose Mourinho we all know, is not one to shun away from a challenge, and at AS Roma, he will receive plenty of them – in the form of reigning champions Juventus, former team Inter Milan, strong giants Napoli and AC Milan, and so on. Hence the Portuguese may accept the offer.