Paul Pogba’s brother gives update regarding his future amid Real Madrid links

Paul Pogba is set to be in demand again in the summer, with Real Madrid chasing the Frenchman. However, his brother Florentin has now come forward to give a puzzling update regarding the future of the Manchester United star.

When quizzed about his brother’s potential move away from Manchester United, Florentin stated that he doesn’t know at the moment what will happen. He further said that all he wants is for the French international to be happy.

“I don’t know what’ll happen. We’ll see,” said Florentin Pogba in an interview (via AS).

“At the moment [all I want] is for my brother to be happy, to be playing like he knows how to say and that’s it.”

Asked about Paul’s performances for Manchester United, the elder Pogba brother defended his sibling, saying that he has done a good job this season.

“Yes, but, in my opinion he’s done a good job and we can see Manchester are going to have it tough to qualify for the Champions League. We’ll see how it turns out…”

Manchester United currently sit sixth in the league with two more games left to be played. The Red Devils are almost certain to miss out on the Champions League unless a last-minute miracle throws the top four race wide open again.

When asked about whether Paul Pogba will move on in the absence of European premier football, Florentin stated that he does not know but things should be clearer during the summer transfer window.

“I don’t know. A lot of things can happen in football.

“Things are going to happen. Summer’s coming. We’ll see if he stays, if he goes.”

Manchester United play Huddersfield and Cardiff City in their final two games. However, a win for both Tottenham and Chelsea would effectively rule them out of a top four finish.