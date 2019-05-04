Reports: Zinedine Zidane doubtful over Real Madrid move for Premier League superstar

Spanish giants Real Madrid are looking all set to execute a major squad overhaul ahead of this summer, in an effort to banish all the ghosts from their ongoing 2018-19 season.

As we all know, Los Blancos were not even a part of the title race in this season’s La Liga, while they did not advance beyond the round-of-16 in the Champions League, and the semi-finals in the Copa del Rey.

Managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari lost their jobs between September 2018 and March 2019, and then former boss Zinedine Zidane was reappointed by Real Madrid’s representatives, so as to restore the club’s status as a European giant. The Frenchman, meanwhile, drew up a list of key transfer targets that he wanted at the club, before the 2019-2020 season began.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt), and Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) are a few of Zidane’s favourite choices to be Real Madrid players. While Hazard and Jovic are reportedly done deals, the same cannot be said of Pogba and Eriksen.

About Pogba, Zidane recently said: “I said Pogba was a good player I could say the same about other players. I know him, nothing else.”

“Pogba is very good, but plays for Man United. At the end of the season we will see which players come here, and who leaves. But I did not say ‘we are going to bring Pogba’.”

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Paul Pogba is more likely to stay at Manchester United than make the switch to Real Madrid this summer. It is also being reported that Madrid have already started closing in on the signing of Christian Eriksen, who is their alternative choice in the midfield.

Quotes via Dermot Corrigan, ESPN Correspondent.