Reports: Barcelona draw up shortlist as search for new goalkeeper continues

Barcelona are set to dive into the transfer market for another goalkeeper after Jasper Cillessen announced his plans to leave the club. The Blaugrana, meanwhile, have reportedly shortlisted three players who they want to sign in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Marca, Barcelona are looking to replace Jasper Cillessen. They have shortlisted three players for the same – Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Pau Lopez (Real Betis), and Andre Onana (Ajax).

Cillessen recently revealed his desire to leave the club, after being restricted to the bench for much of his Barcelona career.

“I’m going on vacation first and hopefully there will be a new club where I can play, because I want to play,” he said.

And so, the search for his replacement is underway, with Sommer, Lopez, and Onana the key targets. However, all three are expected to cost the Blaugrana a fair amount. Meanwhile, Ter Stegen is expected to retain his starting spot for the Camp Nou outfit, following another good campaign in which he lifted the La Liga title.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Jasper Cillessen’s departure from FC Barcelona is all but confirmed. Therefore it comes of no surprise that the Blaugrana are looking for a new no. 1 to deputize for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

The trio of Sommer, Lopez, and Onana are all first choice custodians for their respective clubs. However, it will be hard for any of them to turn down Barcelona.