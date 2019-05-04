Reports: Lionel Messi demands Manchester City ace at Barcelona

Barcelona have recently oriented themselves towards spending big on young football stars, instead of relying on their own youth academy. After signing the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong, the Catalan club could make yet another big-money move for one Manchester City star.

According to Don Balon, Lionel Messi has demanded that Barcelona sign Manchester City star Leroy Sane. The German winger has seen his role reduced due to the form of Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva and is said to be looking for a way out.

Pep Guardiola has lessened his reliance in Leroy Sane in recent months, due to the form of some of the first team stars. The German now finds himself behind Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva and could be looking to move away from the Etihad Stadium to continue his development.

However, before Barcelona move for the German international, they will have to sell either Ousmane Dembele or Philippe Coutinho. Both stars have been linked with an exit recently.

Meanwhile, Sane is expected to fetch Manchester City €90 Million, almost double the price which they paid FC Schalke for his services. However, the price tag could fall considerably due to the fact that the youngster is out of contract in 2021.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Leroy Sane could be looking for a move away from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, after seeing his game time reduced. Barcelona could prove a viable escape route to the German star, who is still only 23-years-old. However, the Blaugrana will move for Sane only if they are able to get rid of either Ousmane Dembele or Philippe Coutinho. One to keep an eye out for.