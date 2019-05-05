Barcelona vice-president unsure if top Real Madrid target & Manchester United star will join them

With the 2018/19 season now nearing its end, clubs all around Europe have started looking for players who can potentially improve their side ahead of the new season. And Barcelona are no different!

The Spanish giants have already completed the signing of Ajax midfield general Frenkie de Jong and are looking to add more firepower before the start of the new season. For quite some time, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba was supposedly on their transfer list as well, however, their interest cooled down.

When Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre was quizzed about possibly signing Pogba, who is also reportedly one of the top targets for Real Madrid, he praised the midfielder but was quick to point out that there are quite a few players which he likes but they all won’t end up at Barcelona.

“Everyone likes Pogba,” Mestre said while talking to Sky.

“But not every player that we like comes to Barcelona. I like him a lot, you can’t question the quality that Pogba has, but you could say the same about [Mohamed] Salah or [Eden] Hazard – they’re world class. But not all world class players, and those that I like, come to Barcelona.

“What we need to do is make sure those that are with us at the moment are very happy.”