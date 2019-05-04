Barcelona vice-president concedes deal for top target far from being finalised

With the 2018/19 season now nearing its end, clubs all around Europe have started looking for players who can potentially improve their side ahead of the new season. And Barcelona are no different!

The Spanish giants have already completed the signing of Ajax midfield general Frenkie de Jong and are reportedly close to getting hold of their captain Matthijs de Ligt as well. However, Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre has denied the reports, claiming the deal is far from being finalised.

He also went on to state that the club have the ‘highest level’ of central defenders.

“I don’t know why they’re saying this because [De Ligt] hasn’t signed,” Barcelona’s vice-president said while in conversation with Sky.

“[Gerard] Pique is evidently one of the best central defenders in the world, if not the best. After him, we have players like [Clement] Lenglet, [Samuel] Umtiti and we’ve signed a very young player in [Jean-Clair] Todibo. The defenders we already have are of the highest level.

“In De Ligt’s case, we’ll speak with the sporting director at the end of the season and we’ll speak not about De Ligt, but about what they say.”